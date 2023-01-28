The Welsh club's 4-3 victory against Coventry City in the third round was like something from a script that might land on the desk of one their Hollywood owners and Phil Parkinson's side, who are locked in a tight National League title race themselves, will hope to continue their fairytale run against the Blades.

It will be all eyes on the Racecourse Ground on Sunday afternoon as Wrexham, one of just two teams left flying the non-league flag in the FA Cup, take on Championship title hopefuls Sheffield United.

They were backed by thousands of travelling supporters against the Sky Blues, with Mark Robins claiming it was the loudest he'd ever heard the CBS Arena, and we can expect a packed house at the Racecourse Ground this weekend.

Sheffield United will arrive as heavy favourites as they look to spoil the party. Paul Heckingbottom's side have been outstanding this season and are on course to win promotion to the Premier League.

But this is the FA Cup after all and Wrexham do have form against Championship clubs in this competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Sheffield United?

Wrexham v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 29th January 2023.

Wrexham v Sheffield United kick-off time

Wrexham v Sheffield United will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Sheffield United on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:05pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wrexham v Sheffield United online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wrexham v Sheffield United odds

