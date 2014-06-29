In extreme humidity and temperatures approaching 40°C, The Netherlands and Mexico World Cup teams became a test case for Fifa's new Cooling Break rule – a chance to rehydrate, enjoy a cold towel and perhaps talk tactics.

Advertisement

#coolingbreak was immediately trending on Twitter as users discussed the pros and cons of the decision. Was it necessary? Was it really just a coaching break? If players need a 3-minute break in Brazil, how long will they need in the desert heat of Qatar in 2022? And if they can take a break to cool down why can't Fifa spare a few seconds to look at contentious decisions too?