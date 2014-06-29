World Cup Cooling Break - the Twitter reaction
Holland's match against Mexico featured the first ever World Cup #coolingbreak. But what is it? Is it right? Is it wrong? Is it funny? Twitter had questions, answers and jokes...
In extreme humidity and temperatures approaching 40°C, The Netherlands and Mexico World Cup teams became a test case for Fifa's new Cooling Break rule – a chance to rehydrate, enjoy a cold towel and perhaps talk tactics.
#coolingbreak was immediately trending on Twitter as users discussed the pros and cons of the decision. Was it necessary? Was it really just a coaching break? If players need a 3-minute break in Brazil, how long will they need in the desert heat of Qatar in 2022? And if they can take a break to cool down why can't Fifa spare a few seconds to look at contentious decisions too?
Plus plenty of silliness, of course...
A contentious decision...
Breaking point in Qatar
Where have we seen that before...?
Possible improvements?
For and against
Good to see players treated like human beings and allowed to have a drink. #Scorchio #CoolingBreak
The #CoolingBreak for me is a bad idea, it kills the momentum of the the game. It is not for football
It’s really a coaching break...
The Cooling Break is...
...epic...
this #coolingbreak is epic
...confusing...
...historic!