Serbia v Brazil World Cup 2018: What time is the Group E game live on TV?
Everything you need to know about the Group E game at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow
Published: Wednesday, 27 June 2018 at 5:34 pm
It's all to play for in this last Group E game, with both Serbia and Brazil still capable of qualifying for the last 16 – or being knocked out...
Advertisement
When is the Serbia v Brazil World Cup 2018 Group E game being played?
The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 7pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Otkrytie Arena, Moscow
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.
More like this
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group E?
Group E is made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
Full fixtures for Group D can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide - including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Sure we do...
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan
Advertisement
What are the latest odds?
Check the latest odds for the Serbia v Brazil World Cup 2018 match here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement