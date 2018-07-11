How do I buy World Cup 2018 final tickets?

Firstly, you need to register a ticket account on the FIFA website. You can do this with your Facebook account and the process should only take a few minutes (this might change at peak times).

You can then apply for tickets through FIFA website's Last Minute Sales Phase that runs through until the day of the final on 15th July.

Tickets are sold in real time and on a first-come, first-served basis. After accessing the ‘Apply for Tickets’ page, you will have 10 minutes to purchase tickets. And be warned: as part of this, you'll need your passport number handy.

More like this

Available tickets will be marked in red (heavily oversubscribed with low availability), yellow (medium availability) or green (reasonable availability).

Being told tickets aren’t available for the match? As FIFA says on their site, “if the tickets you wish to purchase are not available now, please keep checking to see if the ticket products you wish to purchase become available”.

How much are tickets?

As with most matches, the price varies.

There are three categories of tickets (and a fourth reserved for Russian residents)…

Category 1 – highest priced and located in prime areas within the stadium: $1100 (£829)

Category 2 – the middle band tickets: $710 (£535)

Category 3 – the seats furthest away from the pitch: $455 (£342)

How many tickets can I apply for?

You can apply for a maximum of 4 tickets for the match. You’ll need the passport details of everyone you're applying for.

All ticket holders must be above 18.

Will I need a visa to go to Russia?

No, but you will need a Fan ID. As soon as you have your ticket reference number you should apply for one – the ID is required to enter Russia and its stadiums.

You can find out more information about the FAN ID here.

Advertisement

Now, all it takes is flights, hotels, travel, and a way of coming home...