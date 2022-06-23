The host nation's Lionesses will be determined to go all the way in front of a home crowd, but they face a tricky journey to reach a showpiece final at Wembley.

The Women's Euro 2022 is fast-approaching with teams squeezing in warm-up games ahead of the tournament taking place in England this summer.

England have reached the final twice in their history, including the very first tournament in 1984, but failed to win on either of those occasions.

Reigning champions Netherlands broke Germany's domination of the women's game on the continent at Euro 2017. Germany had enjoyed six consecutive Euro victories until the last tournament saw the Dutch side defeat Denmark in the final.

Of course, the five-year gap between tournaments means there will be plenty of Euro debutants among the squads going into this summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, kick-off times and key dates for your diary so you can savour every moment of the action.

When is Women's Euro 2022?

The Women's Euro 2022 starts on Wednesday 6th July 2022 with hosts England getting the tournament under way at Old Trafford.

The tournament will run for almost four weeks before drawing to a close with the final on Sunday 31st July 2022.

Expect the excitement to quickly escalate around the nation should the Lionesses roar through the rounds.

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures

All UK time.

Group stage

Wednesday 6th July

Group A: England v Austria (8pm, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7th July

Group A: Norway v Northern Ireland (8pm, St Mary's Stadium)

Friday 8th July

Group B: Spain v Finland (5pm, Stadium MK)

Group B: Germany v Denmark (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)

Saturday 9th July

Group C: Portugal v Switzerland (5pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Group C: Netherlands v Sweden (8pm, Bramall Lane)

Sunday 10th July

Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Group D: France v Italy (8pm, New York Stadium)

Monday 11th July

Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, St Mary's Stadium)

Group A: England v Norway (8pm, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

Tuesday 12th July

Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm, Stadium MK)

Group B: Germany v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)

Wednesday 13th July

Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (5pm, Bramall Lane)

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Thursday 14th July

Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, New York Stadium)

Friday 15th July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary's Stadium)

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

Saturday 16th July

Group B: Finland v Germany (8pm, Stadium MK)

Group B: Denmark v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)

Sunday 17th July

Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (5pm, Bramall Lane)

Group C: Sweden v Portugal (5pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Monday 18th July

Group D: Iceland v France (8pm, New York Stadium)

Group D: Italy v Belgium (8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th July

QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (8pm, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

Thursday 21st July

QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)

Friday 22nd July

QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Saturday 23rd July

QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (8pm, New York Stadium)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July

SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (8pm, Bramall Lane)

Wednesday 27th July

SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (8pm, Stadium MK)

Final

Sunday 31st July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (5pm, Wembley)

Women's Euro 2022 groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Women's Euro 2022 stadiums

Brighton (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium, Wembley – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium, Old Trafford – opening game only)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

Women's Euro 2022 on today

We'll update this section during each day of the tournament.

Date: TBC

Kick-off time: TBC

TV channel: TBC

