When does Women's Euro 2022 start? Full fixtures, dates and kick-off times
Your complete guide to Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, including daily updates throughout the tournament.
The Women's Euro 2022 is fast-approaching with teams squeezing in warm-up games ahead of the tournament taking place in England this summer.
The host nation's Lionesses will be determined to go all the way in front of a home crowd, but they face a tricky journey to reach a showpiece final at Wembley.
England have reached the final twice in their history, including the very first tournament in 1984, but failed to win on either of those occasions.
Reigning champions Netherlands broke Germany's domination of the women's game on the continent at Euro 2017. Germany had enjoyed six consecutive Euro victories until the last tournament saw the Dutch side defeat Denmark in the final.
Of course, the five-year gap between tournaments means there will be plenty of Euro debutants among the squads going into this summer.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the Women's Euro 2022 fixtures, kick-off times and key dates for your diary so you can savour every moment of the action.
When is Women's Euro 2022?
The Women's Euro 2022 starts on Wednesday 6th July 2022 with hosts England getting the tournament under way at Old Trafford.
The tournament will run for almost four weeks before drawing to a close with the final on Sunday 31st July 2022.
Expect the excitement to quickly escalate around the nation should the Lionesses roar through the rounds.
Women's Euro 2022 fixtures
All UK time.
Group stage
Wednesday 6th July
Group A: England v Austria (8pm, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7th July
Group A: Norway v Northern Ireland (8pm, St Mary's Stadium)
Friday 8th July
Group B: Spain v Finland (5pm, Stadium MK)
Group B: Germany v Denmark (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)
Saturday 9th July
Group C: Portugal v Switzerland (5pm, Leigh Sports Village)
Group C: Netherlands v Sweden (8pm, Bramall Lane)
Sunday 10th July
Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Group D: France v Italy (8pm, New York Stadium)
Monday 11th July
Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, St Mary's Stadium)
Group A: England v Norway (8pm, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
Tuesday 12th July
Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm, Stadium MK)
Group B: Germany v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)
Wednesday 13th July
Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (5pm, Bramall Lane)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)
Thursday 14th July
Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, New York Stadium)
Friday 15th July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary's Stadium)
Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
Saturday 16th July
Group B: Finland v Germany (8pm, Stadium MK)
Group B: Denmark v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)
Sunday 17th July
Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (5pm, Bramall Lane)
Group C: Sweden v Portugal (5pm, Leigh Sports Village)
Monday 18th July
Group D: Iceland v France (8pm, New York Stadium)
Group D: Italy v Belgium (8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 20th July
QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (8pm, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
Thursday 21st July
QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)
Friday 22nd July
QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)
Saturday 23rd July
QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (8pm, New York Stadium)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 26th July
SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (8pm, Bramall Lane)
Wednesday 27th July
SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (8pm, Stadium MK)
Final
Sunday 31st July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (5pm, Wembley)
Women's Euro 2022 groups
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Women's Euro 2022 stadiums
Brighton (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium, Wembley – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium, Old Trafford – opening game only)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)
Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)
Women's Euro 2022 on today
We'll update this section during each day of the tournament.
Date: TBC
Kick-off time: TBC
TV channel: TBC
