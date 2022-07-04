Expectations are high for both, particularly the Oranje, as they head into the tournament as reigning European champions.

Two heavyweights of the international game meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday as Netherlands and Sweden open their Women's Euro 2022 campaigns.

Sweden were the inaugural winners of this competition in 1984 but have not got their hands on the silverware since, and after near misses at both the 2019 World Cup and 2021 Olympics, they may feel as if they can get over the line this time.

The pair are the favourites to qualify from Group C, which also includes a Switzerland side capable of causing a shock and Portugal, and the winner of this opening fixture should be well placed to finish top of the table.

That should make Saturday night's game in Sheffield a fantastic contest, with the two big hitters hoping to make a strong start to their tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Sweden on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Netherlands v Sweden?

Netherlands v Sweden will take place on Saturday 9th July 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v Sweden will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Euro 2022 action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Sweden on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:20pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Netherlands v Sweden online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Netherlands v Sweden team news

Netherlands predicted XI: Van Veenendaal, Nouwen, Van Der Gragt, van Dongen, Janssen, Spitse, Pelova, Groenen, Roord, Miedema, Martens

Sweden predicted XI: Lindahl, Ilestedt, Sembrant, Eriksson, Glas, Bennison, Seger, Andersson, Asllani, Rolfo, Blackstenius

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Netherlands v Sweden odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (31/20) Draw (21/10) Sweden (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Netherlands v Sweden

It would be a massive momentum boost for either team to claim such a big scalp early on, but neither coach will want to start with a defeat.

That could mean that Bramall Lane plays host to a bit of a cagey game and a low-scoring one, despite one of the best forwards in the history of the game, Vivianne Miedema, being involved.

Sweden's last defeat in normal time was their loss to the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup and that record may well extend beyond Saturday, with this one too tight to call.

Our prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (5/1 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.