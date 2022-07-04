The Lionesses are hoping that home advantage can help them get their hands on silverware at a major tournament for the first time and in manager Sarina Wiegman they have a proven winner.

The wait is finally over. Hosts England will face Austria at Old Trafford to get the Women's Euro 2022 underway on Wednesday evening.

She took the Netherlands to the Women's Euro 2017 title before reaching the World Cup final two years later and has England playing with plenty of confidence heading into the competition.

Before there can be talk of silverware, however, the hosts will want to win Group A and a win against Austria would be the ideal start – with debutants Northern Ireland and attack-minded Norway the other two sides drawn alongside them.

Wednesday's opponents shocked many by reaching the semi-final in 2017 in what was their first European Championships and are a side on the up once again under Irene Fuhrmann.

Their defensive solidity helped them to concede just three goals in qualifying but they've got a few attackers that will cause the Lionesses some problems as well, including Eintracht Frankfurt star Barbara Dunst.

England will be hoping this is the first step toward a home Euro 2022 triumph and Austria would love nothing more than to ruin their party.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Austria on TV and online.

When is England v Austria?

England v Austria will take place on Wednesday 6th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Austria will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Women's Euro 2022 action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is England v Austria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Austria online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Austria team news

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Williamson, Stanway, Walsh; Mead, White, Hemp

Austria predicted XI: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam, Zadrazil, Feiersinger; Naschenweng, Billa, Dunst

England v Austria odds

Our prediction: England v Austria

England are hosts and head into the tournament opener as favourites but that comes with pressure and Austria have been earmarked by some as dark horses for this year's competition after their impressive qualifying campaign.

The atmosphere at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening should be fantastic, which could help the Lionesses find their feet quickly.

Austria's stern defence will be hoping to keep England at bay and give the likes of Dunst a chance to cause an upset but stopping a front line that includes Ellen White, Lauren Hemp and co is easier said than done.

We can expect a cagey opening but Wiegman's side will get their goals.

Our prediction: England 3-0 Austria (6/1 at Bet365)

