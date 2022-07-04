Martin Sjögren's side were the only team to beat them in an odds-defying qualifying campaign – scoring six unanswered goals across the home and away fixtures – and will be their opponents on the South Coast on Thursday evening.

St Mary's Stadium in Southampton will be the venue for Northern Ireland's first-ever game at a major international tournament as they take on a familiar foe in Norway in their Group A clash.

Norway's pedigree is undeniable, having won both the World Cup and the European Championships in the past, while in Ada Hegerberg they have one of the game's top players leading the line.

That is unlikely to dull the Northern Irish spirit, however, and Southampton is expected to be awash with green during the group stages, with lots of fans travelling over for the tournament.

Hosts England and Austria make up what will be a tough group for Kenny Shiels' team to get out of, while Norway will know the importance of making a strong start given the hosts will have eyes on silverware and some are tipping Austria as dark horses.

It's set to be a historic clash in Southampton on Thursday and one that Northern Ireland fans will never forget – no matter the result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norway v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Norway v Northern Ireland?

Norway v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 7th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Norway v Northern Ireland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Norway v Northern Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norway v Northern Ireland team news

Norway predicted XI: Pettersen; T Hansen, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Saevik, Engen, Maanum, Reiten; CG Hansen, Hegerberg

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Burns; Hutton, McFadden, Nelson; Magee, McCarron, Furness, Callaghan, Vance; Wage, Magill

Norway v Northern Ireland odds

Norway (1/18) Draw (10/1) Northern Ireland (28/1)

Our prediction: Norway v Northern Ireland

The odds are certainly stacked against Northern Ireland, who you feel would be happy with a strong showing to start the tournament.

Recent history suggests that Norway are likely to come away with a fairly sizeable victory, having scored six unanswered goals against them in two qualifying games, but Shiels' side will want to give their travelling fans something to cheer.

They may just get that and all-time leading goalscorer Rachel Furness could bag the major tournament goal she will have been dreaming of for so long.

Our prediction: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (14/1 at Bet365)

