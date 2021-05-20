What channel is Wolves v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United enter the final round of Premier League fixtures with little at stake having already secured second-place behind rivals Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men travel to Wolves with Champions League football secured but hope to cap off the season on a high with a convincing win.

Wolves sit 12th in the table but defeat to Everton last time out means they can no longer achieve a top-half finish.

They could slip to 15th should teams below them pick up maximum points, but Nuno Espirito Santo will be urging his players to put on a show for fans returning to Molineux for the first time in over a year.

United edged a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in December as Marcus Rashford scored an injury-time winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man Utd on TV?

Wolves v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

How to live stream Wolves v Man Utd online

Wolves v Man Utd team news

Wolves: Santo had hoped Raul Jimenez would return for the final game after been sidelined with a fractured skull suffered in November, but the striker won’t be risked against United despite being back in training.

Jonny, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence all had their seasons ended early through injury and are already looking towards next term.

Man Utd: Harry Maguire will miss the final game of the season with an ankle injury but the club hope he will be fit for the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday 26th May.

Scott McTominay, Daniel James and Fred are all doubts but will be assessed in the coming days.

Wolves v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Man Utd

If United didn’t have a Europa League final on the horizon then a full-strength Red Devils side should comfortably beat Wolves.

But Solskjaer could tinker with his backline and give the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani a rest further up the field which will make the game a tighter contest.

Wolves have the home crowd to spur them on but United’s quality should be enough to edge a victory just like they did in December.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

