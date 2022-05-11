City – who have just announced an agreement to sign megastar striker Erling Haaland from Dortmund in the summer – are behind Liverpool on goal difference after the Reds defeated Aston Villa on Tuesday, although crucially City have a game in hand on their title rivals.

Manchester City can stomp closer to the title when they face Wolves on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Pep Guardiola's men know that two more wins and a draw from their final trio of matches will be enough to secure the trophy for another year.

However, Wolves boast a reasonable record against City and will be determined to put on another valiant display as they seek to gate-crash the top seven.

Wolves remarkably did the double over City in their two Premier League matches during the 2019/20 season and Liverpool went on to win the title on that occasion. They will hope to be similarly disruptive here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man City on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man City?

Wolves v Man City will take place on Wednesday 11th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Arsenal on Thursday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Man City team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Jimenez

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Wolves v Man City odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Man City

Manchester City have nothing else in their sights other than their last three Premier League games. They will not relent, they will refuse to end this term without silverware.

Wolves, Aston Villa and West Ham stand in their way – three awkward teams to face. However, City gave a full demonstration of what they're capable of against 'awkward' teams as they slammed Newcastle into submission with a 5-0 rout.

City won't have it all their own way in this one, Wolves are a shrewd unit capable of big results, but they have more than enough motivation and quality to get the job done effectively.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-2 Man City (11/2 at bet365)

