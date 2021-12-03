What channel is Wolves v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool travel to face Wolves as they bid to claw their way to the Premier League summit this weekend.

The Reds have returned from the international break in stunning form having scored four goals in each of their three Premier League games since then. They have conceded just once in that time.

Mohamed Salah is in terrifying form this season with an air of invincibility that doesn’t appear to be dissipating.

Wolves won’t roll over, however. They have quietly gone about their business in 2021/22 and sit neatly in the top half.

Bruno Lage has steadied the ship since Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure and is starting to raise hopes of a strong season in the Midlands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 4th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, plus Everton v Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Wolves v Liverpool team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Wolves v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: Wolves (7/1) Draw (15/4) Liverpool (2/5)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Liverpool

How? How can anyone stop him? From the moment the ball left Jordan Henderson’s boot on the Goodison Park turf, before it had even reached Salah, you just felt absolute certainty that he’d ripple the net.

Liverpool are scoring goals for fun and conceding fewer at the back, it’s a potent combination that should see them soar to the very top of the Premier League in the weeks to come.

Wolves are an awkward team for most Premier League sides to face – they’ve only scored 12 and conceded 12 this term – but Liverpool simply have the quality to polish them away with relative ease. And that’s no slight on Wolves.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (13/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.