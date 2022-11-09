Back-to-back wins in recent weeks have launched Leeds up the table, but the bottom half is so tight that one misstep could see them plunged below the waterline once again.

Leeds take on Wolves in the Carabao Cup third round with both teams eager to seek respite from the Premier League storm.

Boss Jesse Marsch has clung to his job so far and will see the Carabao Cup as a way of winning fans back to his cause as they grumble as Leeds' plight in 2022/23.

Wolves have already taken decisive action by sacking Bruno Lage this term. New boss Julen Lopetegui will hope to guide his side to calmer waters after the World Cup break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Leeds?

Wolves v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there an Wolves v Leeds live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Wolves v Leeds team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sarkic; Jonny, Mosquera, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; B. Traore, Griffiths, Neves; A. Traore, Hwang, Guedes



Leeds predicted XI: Klaesson; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Adams, Klich; Summerville, Rodrigo, Gnonto; Greenwood



Wolves v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Wolves (6/5) Draw (5/2) Leeds (21/10)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Leeds

Neither side is picking up results with free-flowing consistency, and the line-ups are expected to be drastically overhauled for this one. World Cup stars may be shielded from this one, a game that neither side will be particularly overjoyed to win or deeply distraught to lose.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-0 Leeds (10/1 at bet365)

