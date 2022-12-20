We've got Carabao Cup action this week, with Premier League Wolves hosting League Two Gillingham in their fourth-round tie on Tuesday.

With World Cup action coming to an end after Lionel Messi created history in Qatar, attention has quickly turned to domestic football.

It will be Julen Lopetegui's first competitive game in charge at Molineux and he'll be desperate to get off to a winning start.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League after 15 games but they can kickstart a run with a convincing win against struggling Gillingham.

The visitors are also bottom of their own league, having won just two of their 20 games this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Gillingham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Gillingham?

Wolves v Gillingham will take place on Tuesday 20th December 2022.

Wolves v Gillingham kick-off time

Wolves v Gillingham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Wolves v Gillingham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Wolves v Gillingham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Wolves v Gillingham team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; B.Traore, Moutinho, Hodge; Traore, Podence, Costa.

Gillingham predicted XI: Turner; Wright, Ehmer, Baggott, Tutonda; Williams, Jefferies; Kashket, Adelakun, Reeves; Walker.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Wolves v Gillingham odds

Wolves v Gillingham prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Wolves win, even with their current situation in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui's arrival could kickstart an upturn in form at Molineux and Wolves have the perfect opponent to secure a convincing victory.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Gillingham (9/2 at bet365)

