Palace had won all three of their games since Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park prior to their 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace look to continue their impressive run under Roy Hodgson as the Eagles travel to Wolves on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

Their upturn in form has seen Palace move up to 12th in the Premier League and away from the threat of relegation, with Hodgson getting a tune out of his forward line.

Wolves, meanwhile, are 14th following their 2-1 defeat at Leicester last weekend. However, they'd won their previous two against Chelsea and Brentford before Saturday's loss at the King Power Stadium.

A win for Wolves would all but confirm their place in the Premier League next season as Julen Lopetegui's side would have 37 points and they'd be nine points above the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Wolves v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wolves v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

