Mikel Arteta's team finished last year with a flourish but have been dumped out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the last six weeks, as well as being beaten by Manchester City and drawing with Burnley in the league.

Arsenal will be searching for their first win in 2022 when they head to Molineux to face Wolves in one of two games on the Premier League TV schedule on Thursday evening.

The Gunners should be well-rested and raring to go, however, after an extended hiatus due to the winter break and FA Cup fourth round weekend.

Wolves, meanwhile, have been in inspired form of late and had won all four of their games this year before their FA Cup defeat to Norwich City at the weekend.

The home side will no doubt be keen to prove that was just a blip and claim another big-name scalp.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Arsenal?

Wolves v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 10th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Liverpool v Leicester on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Wolves v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Arsenal team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sá; Saïss, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marçal; Trincão, Jiménez, Podence

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Wolves v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (13/515/4) Draw (9/413/5) Arsenal (23/20)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Arsenal

Arsenal's extended break looks to have come at the perfect time for Arteta's squad and they'll be keen to get their top four push back on track with a win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have departed but there is still enough attacking quality available to the Spanish coach to do that against Wolves on Thursday.

The Gunners may just edge the first of two Premier League ties between the pair this month.

Our prediction: Wolves 1 - 2 Arsenal (17/2 at 9/1)

