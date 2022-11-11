The Gunners have barely put a foot wrong in the 2022/23 campaign but many still consider the title Man City's to lose – even after last weekend's impressive victory over Chelsea.

Arsenal face Wolves at Molineux as part of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule in the knowledge that a win will ensure they head into the winter World Cup break top of the table.

Mikel Arteta and his side need to keep their focus on what they can they are able to influence – primarily Saturday's trip to the West Midlands.

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui does not take charge until Monday but his appointment will provide extra motivation for the players involved, who will be determined to show their new gaffer what they can offer him.

A 3-2 defeat against Brighton means the hosts are 19th and a loss to the league leaders could mean they head into the break bottom of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Arsenal?

Wolves v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Newcastle v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Wolves v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Arsenal team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; B. Traore, Neves, Moutinho; Guedes, Hee-Chan, Podence

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Wolves v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Arsenal

It would mean a lot to Arsenal fans to reach the World Cup break top of the Premier League and a win on Saturday afternoon is enough to confirm that.

The Gunners are likely to start the game below Man City, who are playing in the early kick-off, so Wolves' best chance of getting a result looks to be to fly out the blocks and get Molineux going.

Lopetegui's appointment will be added motivation for the home side but as plenty of teams have discovered this season, beating Arteta's men is no mean feat.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-3 Arsenal (12/1 at bet365)

