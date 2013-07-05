Andy Murray (GBR)(2) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)(24) - 2nd on Centre Court

Advertisement

It's not quite D-Day yet, but it certainly feels like it... After putting us through the ringer during his quarter-final tie against Spain's Fernando Verdasco, the British public are approaching Andy Murray's semi-final with trepidation. His opponent is up-and-coming Pole, Jerzy Janowicz, a dangerous player who has the weapons to dump our hopeful out of the competition should the Andy Murray of Wednesday turn up on court. Janowicz's game is powerful with a big serve and booming forehand in his arsenal so Murray will need to dictate play and not allow that passivity we saw against Verdasco creep into his game again. The Scot does have experience on his side as his opponent is playing his first semi-final at a Grand Slam event but Janowicz beat Murray at the Paris Masters in November and, crucially, has nothing to lose. The pressure will be piled on the British number one when the pair take to the court later this afternoon - let's hope he holds his nerve and claims a spot in the final for a second consecutive year.