Wimbledon 2013: your guide to the men's semi-finals
Can Andy Murray make it to the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year? And will Novak Djokovic breeze past Juan Martin del Potro?
Andy Murray (GBR)(2) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)(24) - 2nd on Centre Court
It's not quite D-Day yet, but it certainly feels like it... After putting us through the ringer during his quarter-final tie against Spain's Fernando Verdasco, the British public are approaching Andy Murray's semi-final with trepidation. His opponent is up-and-coming Pole, Jerzy Janowicz, a dangerous player who has the weapons to dump our hopeful out of the competition should the Andy Murray of Wednesday turn up on court. Janowicz's game is powerful with a big serve and booming forehand in his arsenal so Murray will need to dictate play and not allow that passivity we saw against Verdasco creep into his game again. The Scot does have experience on his side as his opponent is playing his first semi-final at a Grand Slam event but Janowicz beat Murray at the Paris Masters in November and, crucially, has nothing to lose. The pressure will be piled on the British number one when the pair take to the court later this afternoon - let's hope he holds his nerve and claims a spot in the final for a second consecutive year.
Novak Djokovic (SRB)(1) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)(8) - 1st on Centre Court
Juan Martin del Potro barely made it past the start of his quarter-final against David Ferrer when he took a tumble on his already-injured knee in the very first game. But he soldiered on, eventually overcoming his Spanish opponent in straight sets to line up today's clash with the formidible Djokovic. The world number one has looked unstoppable throughout the tournament, blasting experienced opponents Tommy Haas and Tomas Berdych off the court and, more importantly, conserving his energy for the business end of the Slam. If Del Potro's knee holds out, he could give Djokovic his first real test of the tournament but he will need stamina to replicate his Centre Court victory over the Serb during the Olympics bronze medal play-off last year. Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite in today's first semi-final but don't expect this encounter to be entirely one-sided...