Andy Murray (GBR)(2) v Tommy Robredo (ESP)(32) - 3rd on Centre Court

The British number one began this year's tournament facing a tough draw with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal waiting for him in the latter stages. But following their shock exits and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's withdrawal, Murray's route to the final has opened up. So with the pressure off can he match up to last year's achievements? Today's match against Spaniard Tommy Robredo shouldn't cause him too much bother but based on the events of the last few days the Scot won't be taking anything for granted, especially against an opponent who's clawed his way back from injury to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open last month. But as a clay court expert, Robredo's unlikely to look comfortable out on the grass later today and based on Murray's recent form we should (hopefully) be looking at a swift demolition out on Centre this afternoon.

Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) v Jurgen Melzer (AUT) - 1st on No.3 Court

Federer's conqueror Stakhovsky played the match of his life out on Centre Court last Wednesday producing the sublime tennis we've come to expect from the seven-time Wimbledon champion. His unexpected win draws comparisons with Lucas Rosol's shock triumph over Nadal during last year's tournament. Rosol's form deserted him in his next match, losing in straight sets, so it'll be interesting to see how Stakhovsky fares against Jurgen Melzer. Out on No.3 Court he'll be an object of interest to bewildered tennis fans curious to see what the world number 116 can produce next. 32-year-old Melzer has never made it past the fourth round at SW19 but will still prove a tough hurdle for Stakhovsky to overcome if he wants to make the second week of a Grand Slam event for the very first time.

Nicholas Almagro (ESP)(15) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)(24) - 2nd on Centre Court

With the seeds dropping like flies in the opening week, unfancied challengers Almagro and Janowicz have suddenly found their section of the draw left wide open with places in the quarter and semi-finals up for grabs. The pair have already met this year in the third round of the Australian Open where Almagro prevailed in straight sets. But Janowicz should not be underestimated with his booming serve and skillful netplay likely to cause a headache for Almagro who is bidding to progress beyond this stage for the fourth time in five attempts. As the higher seed, the Spaniard is expected to come through this clash but expect a dogged tussle out on Centre Court this afternoon.

David Ferrer (ESP)(4) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) - 1st on No.1 Court

As the fourth seed, David Ferrer finds himself a touted rival for Djokovic's spot in the final next Sunday. The Spaniard has enjoyed a lucrative season so far, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, and is known for being one of the most consistent players on the tour. Currently enjoying a rare spell as the Spanish number one, he will be fancied in today's match against compatriot Bautista Agut who is ranked 60th in the world but enjoyed a recent run to the quarter-finals in Den Bosch. A straight sets victory for in-form Ferrer looks likely, with Bautista Agut unlikely to cause yet another major upset at this early stage - but then we said that about Federer and Nadal...

Coverage of Wimbledon 2013 begins at 11:30am on BBC2 and 1:45pm on BBC1