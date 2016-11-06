11:15am BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12pm)

The Emirates

The always crucial North London Derby sees Tottenham arrive at Arsenal just three points adrift of their bitter rivals in the Premier League table. A win for Spurs could put them level on points (although the five goal margin they'd need to overtake Arsenal seems like a bit of a stretch).

But Arsenal have just as much to play for (as if the derby wasn't enough). Victory would see them top of the league, ahead of Chelsea (at least until Liverpool play Watford later in the day – if they spank the Hornets, they could go ahead on goal difference).

The Gunners are on a good run of form too, having not lost a game since their opening day defeat to Liverpool and having won seven of their previous eight encounters. Spurs, meanwhile, have only managed draws in their last three matches – and they haven't beaten Arsenal here since a 3-2 victory in November 2010.