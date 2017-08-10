What time is Arsenal v Leicester City on TV?
Find out how you can follow the first Premier League game of the new season
FA Community Shield 2017: Arsenal v Leicester City
Sunday 6th August 2017
Kick-off 7.45pm
Live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
The Premier League returns – and, for the first time ever, the opening match of the season is on a Friday.
Friday night matches were meant to be the big game changer last season, after Sky Sports paid millions to the Premier League to pick up to ten matches for a Friday night. In the end, Sky only chose seven for the slot, and their star signing, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, quit the broadcaster at the end of the season.
Tonight’s game, though, suggests that Sky has still got the Friday feeling, with Arsenal set to face Leicester City at the Emirates (k/o 7.45pm). French striker Alexandre Lacazette joined the Gunners for a club record of £46.5 million over the summer – let’s see if that’s enough to buy their way back into the top four.