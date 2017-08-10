FA Community Shield 2017: Arsenal v Leicester City

Sunday 6th August 2017

Kick-off 7.45pm

Live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

The Premier League returns – and, for the first time ever, the opening match of the season is on a Friday.

Advertisement

Friday night matches were meant to be the big game changer last season, after Sky Sports paid millions to the Premier League to pick up to ten matches for a Friday night. In the end, Sky only chose seven for the slot, and their star signing, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, quit the broadcaster at the end of the season.