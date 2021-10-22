What channel is West Ham v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham can make a remarkable surge into the top four of the table this weekend as the Premier League TV schedule gets under way.

Spurs have won five and lost three of their eight games so far, with no draws in sight. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are yet to find a consistent rhythm, but in their defence, they are digging out results against teams they’re expected to beat.

Against all the odds, they could draw level on points with Liverpool by the end of this batch of fixtures. That would surely instil some confidence into a squad with wavering confidence in each game.

West Ham won’t be an easy target to topple, however. David Moyes’ men sit seventh in the table following an inconsistent but largely successful campaign to date.

The Hammers boast an array of attacking talents and defensive stalwarts capable of grinding out wins and they’ll be determined to rack up a good result their rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Tottenham?

West Ham v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 24th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Tottenham team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Royal, Dier, Romero, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane

West Ham v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Tottenham

Spurs remain one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League. Will they turn up or not?

Harry Kane has shown glimpses of the form that puts him among the finest strikers in the world but he needs a breakout game, a hat-trick, a cluster of assists, a glorious moment with Son Heung-Min to persuade us all.

West Ham are also an unpredictable unit, capable of winning or losing every match they head into. Expect an entertaining draw.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-2 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365).

