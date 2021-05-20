What channel is West Ham v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham need one final push in the final round of Premier League fixtures to secure European football next season.

Advertisement

David Moyes’ side need just one point against Southampton to qualify for the Europa League after their win over West Brom on Wednesday.

If they lose, they open the door to both Tottenham and Everton, who are both three points behind the Hammers.

Southampton sit 14th in the table but could climb to 12th with a victory providing other results go their way.

Both sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Ham v Southampton on TV?

West Ham v Southampton will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Southampton will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky One from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Southampton team news

West Ham: Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could miss the final game after injuring his knee in the warm-up against West Brom in midweek.

The game against the Baggies came too soon for Manuel Lanzini but he will be assessed again ahead of Southampton.

Southampton: Oriol Romeu could make his return against West Ham after being out of action since February following a fractured ankle.

Jan Bednarek is back in contention having shaken off his heel problem while Danny Ings will be assessed to determine whether or not he is fit enough to play all 90 minutes.

West Ham v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (7/10) Draw (29/10) Southampton (15/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Southampton

One final push is needed from the Hammers to get the European spot they deserve and in front of their fans it’s hard to look past a home win.

Goals have come from all areas of this West Ham side with midfielder Tomas Soucek level on 10 league strikes with Michail Antonio and defender Craig Dawson even chipping in with four this term.

The Hammers are dangerous from set-pieces and if Southampton are without Bednarek the home side will be looking to take advantage.

Our prediction: West Ham 3-0 Southampton (14/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.