Pep Guardiola's side proved once again that they're the masters of final day drama by breaking Liverpool hearts with a crazy second half display in the last fixture of the 2021/22 campaign.

Manchester City begin their quest for a third consecutive title against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday in the final match of the opening weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The scary thing for everyone else in the division is that they look to have strengthened since – adding Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, and Stefan Ortega to their squad with more new signings expected.

They'll be keen to put their Community Shield defeat to Liverpool behind them quickly and Sunday's game against The Hammers should offer them such an opportunity.

Though ultimately it ended frustratingly, 2021/22 was a memorable year for West Ham as they battled for the top four and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Building on that success will be David Moyes's focus this year, but that is no easy task given the financial might and quality of the teams that finished above them in the Premier League.

Summer arrivals Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, and Alphonse Areola have certainly given them the depth that they lacked last term.

There are few harder draws than a visit from the reigning champions first up but Moyes will see it as a chance to send a message to the rest of the division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man City on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man City?

West Ham v Man City will take place on Sunday 7th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Fulham v Liverpool.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Man City team news

West Ham predicted XI: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.

Our prediction: West Ham v Man City

They won't care about the silverware itself, but last weekend's defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield will have frustrated Man City and West Ham may end up the victims of that.

Moyes and his side will know just what a tough ask getting a result against the champions is but the draw they held them to at the London Stadium back in May will give them hope.

This time around it may just be a stretch too far for The Hammers – though a strong performance would mean they can take positives from the game even if they can't take any points.

