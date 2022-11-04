Were it not for some phenomenal goalkeeping from David De Gea and brave defending from the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot, the Hammers would surely have taken at least a point and they will be keen to recreate the intensity that they showed in the second half against the Eagles at the London Stadium.

West Ham United may have come away from Old Trafford empty-handed last weekend but there were plenty of positives for David Moyes and his squad to take ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace.

Patrick Vieira's side have made Selhurst Park a happy hunting ground this term, with 13 points from seven games at home after Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton, but on the road, it has been a different story.

Crystal Palace are yet to win and have taken just three points from five games on their travels this term – a record they'll be hoping to rectify on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Crystal Palace?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 6th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream West Ham v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Crystal Palace team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Scamacca

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Milivojevic, Eze; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

West Ham v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (10/11) Draw (5/2) Crystal Palace (3/1)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace were good value for their win over Southampton on the weekend but away from Selhurst Park, Vieira's side have not been able to reach those sort of levels.

If the Hammers are able to recreate the intensity they showed while they chased an equaliser at Old Trafford on Sunday, they should have too much for the visitors.

The introduction of Pablo Fornals helped them create more against Man Utd so he may get the nod as Moyes looks to add some more attacking impetus to his side.

With plenty of exciting forward-thinking players likely to feature in Vieira's XI as well, there could be plenty of goals at the London Stadium.

Our prediction: West Ham 3-1 Crystal Palace (16/1 at bet365)

