What channel is West Ham v Brentford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham have started the 2021/22 in dream fashion on multiple fronts and will be looking to extend their good form in a Premier League clash against Brentford this weekend.

Advertisement

The Hammers sit seventh in the table, potentially just one victory away from the summit, while they have started their Europa League campaign with a pair of solid 2-0 victories.

David Moyes will be keen to keep his team grounded at this early stage of the season, but the signs are all looking up for West Ham who have lost just once in all competitions so far this season – and that was the infamous encounter with Manchester United.

Brentford fans will be feeling equally chirpy about their start to life in the top flight.

They too have lost just one Premier League encounter out of six and sit in a comfortable ninth place with a couple of wins already in the bag.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brentford on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is West Ham v Brentford?

West Ham v Brentford will take place on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream West Ham v Brentford online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Brentford team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Zanka; Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

West Ham v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (4/5) Draw (5/2) Brentford (15/4)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Brentford

A Premier League stadium full of content fans. It rarely ever happens, but that’s how the London Stadium will feel – before kick-off at least.

West Ham and Brentford are very much in the process of meeting their ambitions but won’t want to take the foot off the gas in this one.

Unfortunately for West Ham, they may need to do just that. They’re coming in from a Europa League victory on Thursday night and may lack a little freshness compared to their opponents. A draw isn’t a bad result for either given the circumstances.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Brentford (6/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.