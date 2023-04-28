Luton Town and Middlesbrough have booked their places already but there are eight teams battling it out for the final spots with two games left of the 2022/23 campaign.

Top six hopefuls West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City face off at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon as the Championship play-off race draws close to its dramatic finale.

Defeats to Sunderland and Sheffield United have dented Albion's hopes but Carlos Corberan has pledged that his team, who are just two points back from the top six in ninth, will keep fighting to the end.

A four-game winless run has left 11th-placed Norwich three points adrift of the play-off places meaning they'll need a flawless finish to the season and for results elsewhere to go their way to hold any hope of sneaking into the top six.

The majority of the sides in the race will have played by the time West Brom and Norwich get going in the 5:30pm kick-off but that is unlikely to matter as anything less than a victory will surely be fatal for both.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Norwich on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Norwich?

West Brom v Norwich will take place on Saturday 29th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Brom v Norwich kick-off time

West Brom v Norwich will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is West Brom v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to West Brom v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

West Brom v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (21/20) Draw (12/5) Norwich (5/2)*

