This is the second of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures for both sides, with the pair having each last played just two days ago.

Both West Brom and Leeds were promoted from the Championship last season but the Baggies have already changed their manager, with Sam Allardyce set to take charge of only his third game since taking over.

They drew 1-1 during their last meeting on New Year’s Day and we can expect plenty of goalmouth action again here on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Leeds on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Leeds on TV?

West Brom v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Leeds will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream West Brom v Leeds online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

West Brom v Leeds team news

West Brom predicted XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Gibbs, Robinson, Pereira, Sawyers, Gallagher, Diangana, Grant.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Ayling, Phillips, Struijk, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Dallas, Rodrigo, Alioski, Bamford.

Our prediction: West Brom v Leeds

West Brom have proved to be fragile at the back this season and that could hurt them against a Leeds side primed to attack even when defending.

Leeds themselves don’t seem too interested in keeping clean sheets this season, so this game could come down to how West Brom tackle the Whites midfield.

This could be a game for veteran Pablo Hernandez to weave his magic for Leeds. If the visitors can control the game and stretch West Brom then three points should be heading back to Elland Road.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-2 Leeds

