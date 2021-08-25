What channel is West Brom v Arsenal Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal head into their Carabao Cup second round clash with West Brom knowing there’s more than a place in the competition at stake.

The Gunners have started the season in dire form with a pair of meek 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea behind them and Manchester City up next in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is under more pressure than ever to pick up results, making this clash against non-Premier League opposition all the more important.

West Brom – who were relegated from the Premier League last term – have started their campaign in terrific form with three wins out of four.

The Baggies sit second in the Championship and will be determined to give it a decent crack against an Arsenal team who can’t afford any further defeats if they are to keep remaining fans on side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Arsenal on TV?

West Brom v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 25th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v Arsenal team news

West Brom predicted XI: Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea; Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend; Diangana, Grant, Robinson.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Nelson; Balogun.

West Brom v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Arsenal

Once again, we’re back to the default ‘Arsenal need a win to take the pressure off Mikel Arteta’ position.

We’ve all been here before, we’ll all be here again and the solution generally seems to remain the same. Youth.

Too many of the Gunners’ experienced stars are off the boil, but the more inexperienced rising stars are the ones who have lifted this club from its worst moments in recent times.

Don’t expect a clean victory, but expect the young Gunners to get the job done by any means necessary.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-2 Arsenal (15/2 at bet365)

