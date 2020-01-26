St Mirren are just about keeping their heads above water and will be prepared to dig in for at least a share of the spoils in this one.

What time is St Mirren v Aberdeen?

St Mirren v Aberdeen will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is St Mirren v Aberdeen?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream St Mirren v Aberdeen

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Aberdeen need to find a ruthless edge sooner rather than later or their season could fade into mediocrity.

They have been solid throughout 2019/20, but too often potential wins turn into draws.

The Dons haven’t won a game by more than a single goal since early-November, and while that looks unlikely to change here, they should still have enough to get the job done.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-1 Aberdeen