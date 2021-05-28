What channel is Wales v Switzerland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The 2016 dream will inspire Wales’ current crop of players as they aim to tear up the script at the start of their Euro 2020 fixtures with an opening clash against Switzerland.

Wales enjoyed an unprecedented run to the semi-finals in the 2016 tournament under Chris Coleman, capturing the hearts of the continent along the way.

They defeated Belgium in the quarter-finals before valiantly falling to eventual champions Portugal in the final four.

Expectations are much lower in 2021 but interim manager Robert Page will be determined to make the most of his opportunity to shine on the continental stage.

Switzerland head into the tournament in strong form across all competitions and will prove tricky for the Welsh to dislodge in Baku.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Switzerland on TV?

Wales v Switzerland will take place on Saturday 12th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Switzerland will kick off at 2pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Wales v Switzerland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wales v Switzerland online

You can also live stream the match via the BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wales v Switzerland team news

Wales: TBC

Switzerland: TBC

Wales v Switzerland odds

Our prediction: Wales v Switzerland

Wales are very much expected to be rooted to the floor of Group A with three tricky clashes to navigate against Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

That won’t bother the squad. They rolled up to Euro 2016 as rank outsiders and proved everyone wrong.

On paper, Switzerland’s form is very strong with draws against Spain and Germany in their locker over the last year and a 3-0 demolition of dark horses Ukraine proving they have what it takes to succeed.

Wales have tightened up in recent times but their struggles in front of goal against inferior opposition remains an issue that Page must solve or the party won’t last long.

Our prediction: Wales 0-2 Switzerland (9/1 at bet365)

