Wales had failed to score in their previous four games, but raced into a two-goal lead within three minutes thanks to Kieffer Moore's strike and Harry Wilson's long-range screamer.

Bellamy's side were made to work for the three points in dreadful conditions as Montenegro's Driton Camaj hit a late consolation to set up a tense finale, but they held on and are in with a shot at promotion to League A at the halfway stage of this season's Nations League.

A second victory against Montenegro would boost Wales' hopes of topping Group B4, and Tottenham hotshot Brennan Johnson will be key if he can transfer his form at domestic level to the international scene.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Montenegro on TV and online.

When is Wales v Montenegro?

Wales v Montenegro will take place on Monday 14th October 2024.

Wales v Montenegro kick-off time

Wales v Montenegro will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Montenegro on?

Wales v Montenegro will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Wales v Montenegro online

You can also live stream Montenegro v Wales online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Fans can also watch live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including Scotland's game against Portugal on Tuesday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Wales v Montenegro on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio Wales is available on DAB radio, FM 90.2–92.3 MHz, 93.9–96.1 MHz and 103.9 MHz, MW 882 kHz,

or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Cymru is available on DAB radio, MW 882 kHz, FM 93-104 MHz or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Cymru online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

