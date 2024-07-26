The clash against Vissel Kobe represents the first leg of a three-game tour of Asia, and the reigning J1 League champions should provide a stiff test as they have match fitness on their side as a result of being in the thick of their domestic campaign.

Ange Postecoglou is able to call upon the bulk of his first-team squad for their summer jaunt, although Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are absent following their exploits at Copa America and Euro 2024.

Vissel Kobe will be familiar opposition to the Tottenham boss, who has experience of Japanese football after leading Yokohama F Marinos to the J1 League title in 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Vissel Kobe v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Vissel Kobe v Tottenham?

Vissel Kobe v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Vissel Kobe v Tottenham kick-off time

Vissel Kobe v Tottenham will kick off at 11am.

What TV channel is Vissel Kobe v Tottenham on?

Vissel Kobe v Tottenham will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Vissel Kobe v Tottenham online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Vissel Kobe v Tottenham on SpursPlay.

SpursPlay requires a subscription, which costs £45 for 12 months.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

