TRUTH RATING 6/10 Arsenal are certainly short of a central defender following Vermaelan's departure, and Agger would be an obvious replacement given the repeated stories suggesting his Liverpool career is at an end.

Wenger said following his side's Community Shield win, "If I can find another centre-back I will do it. You make your position with your performances."

Agger was kept out of the starting XI for much of the season, and would have to contend with new Liverpool signing Dejan Lovren if he were to stay at the club. However, a first-team place at the Emirates is far from a given, with Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny an established centre back partnership.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers insists that despite the rumours there have been "no offers" for Agger, but did not explicitly state that there was a place for him at the club either. Asked about the player's future, he said, "I've seen some stories on that but, no, we haven't had any enquiries.

"Dan's still getting some work done on his knee, he's been a bit unfortunate since [the pre-season tour of] America. He's still getting treatment but we haven't had anything, no offers."