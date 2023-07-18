Tottenham don't have any European football to focus on this season, meaning Postecoglou's targets will be domestic silverware and finishing in the top four.

While Tuesday's showdown is Spurs' first pre-season game, West Ham are playing their third match as they get used to life without their captain Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal in a British-record £105m move last weekend.

The Hammers, who will be playing in the Europa League this season after winning the Europa Conference League, beat Boreham Wood 4-1 before their 6-2 victory against Perth Glory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 18th July 2023.

Tottenham v West Ham kick-off time

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 11am.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

Tottenham v West Ham will be on the clubs' official TV channels, SpursPlay and West Ham TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Tottenham and West Ham official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

