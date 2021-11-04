What channel is Tottenham v Vitesse Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

This is what you have chosen, Antonio. Tottenham march back into their Europa Conference League campaign behind a new fearless – and feared – leader, Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss arrives with ferocious pedigree and a winning mentality unmatched by a number of so-called elite managers around the world.

Spurs fans are excited by the appointment and will be determined to see a good showing from their team despite Conte’s very recent appointment.

Tottenham have made a hash of their group so far despite boasting more than enough quality to succeed. They sit third, behind Rennes and Vitesse, after three games with just one win on the board.

Victory would draw them into the top two of Group G, but more than anything, it would signal a fresh start for a club in desperate need of a lift and stability.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Vitesse on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Vitesse?

Tottenham v Vitesse will take place on Thursday 4th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Vitesse will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Genk v West Ham.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Vitesse on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Vitesse online

Tottenham v Vitesse team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Romero, Rodon; Doherty, Alli, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Kane, Lucas

Vitesse predicted XI: Schubert; Doekhi, Rasmussen, Bazoer; Dasa, Bero, Tronstad, Gboho; Frederiksen, Openda; Darfalou

Tottenham v Vitesse odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Vitesse

We’re going with a heavy victory for Spurs here, which would delight the fans in one sense, but should be anything but a proud victory.

This squad, these players, the stars littered throughout Spurs’ ranks have looked woefully off the pace at times in 2021/22.

Nuno Espirito Santo may have had a negative impact on results, but there is no excuse for the body language and lack of personal responsibility shown by Spurs players this season.

A strong victory would prove the quality these players boast and condemn them for switching off under the previous manager.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Vitesse (15/2 at bet365)

