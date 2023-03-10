Since March began, Spurs have been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United and had their Champions League dreams ended by AC Milan, with a loss to Wolves in the Premier League in between.

Tottenham will hope to put a disastrous start to the month behind them with a win against Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Antonio Conte admitted after Wednesday's European disappointment that he may not get the chance to see out the season at the north London club and a defeat on Saturday could be the final nail in the coffin.

Steve Cooper's side have an opportunity to seize on Spurs' instability but have struggled on the road since their return to the Premier League and boast the worst away record in the division.

Brennan Johnson's brace earned the Reds an important point against relegation rivals Everton last weekend but they're still just four points above the drop zone.

When is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (2/5) Draw (15/4) Nottingham Forest (13/2)*

