What channel is Tottenham v Mura Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham could probably do without this week’s Europa Conference League clash with Mura, but the show must go on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were humiliated by rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. They were defeated 3-0, not as a result of any particular greatness on the Gunners’ part, but mostly through sheer incompetence on their own part.

Nuno Espirito Santo faces a race against time to galvanise his squad and figure out his strongest XI, with a potent balance of ability and desire, before the fledgling season starts to run away from them.

Bryan Gil has showed flashes of talent during cameo appearances and is one of several fringe stars hoping to capitalise on the underwhelming form of the old guard.

Mura are the reigning champions of the Slovenian PrvaLiga just nine years after being founded in 2012. They boast a sub-4,000 capacity stadium in Murska Sobota, and must compose themselves ahead of a trip to arguably the world’s most impressive new football arena.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Mura on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Mura?

Tottenham v Mura will take place on Thursday 30th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Mura will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, including West Ham v Rapid Wien.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Mura on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Mura online

Tottenham v Mura team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Romero, Rodon, Davies; Lo Celso, Skipp, Winks; Lucas, Kane, Gil

Mura predicted XI: Obradovic; Pucko, Marusko, Gorenc, Sturm; Kozar, Horvat; Kous, Lotric, Skoflek; Marosa

Tottenham v Mura odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Mura

The last thing Tottenham need or want right now is Europa Conference League drama. The players, the manager, the fans, they just want to get in, get out and let that be the end of it.

Spurs lack identity, style and cohesion. This clash against Mura is a perfect opportunity for fringe players and youngsters to step up and deliver a performance that senior figures aren’t right now.

A renewed sense of purpose – with those first-team hopefuls involved – should see Tottenham put in an improved display and come away with a no-fuss victory.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Mura (5/1 at bet365)

