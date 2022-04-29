Spurs would've moved back above Arsenal with a win against Brentford last Saturday but a goalless draw leaves them two points back from their north London rivals.

It's starting to look like the same old story for Tottenham, who were frontrunners in the race for fourth place before taking just one point from their last two games.

They'll be hoping that Leicester City's minds are elsewhere on Sunday as Brendan Rodgers' side have little to play for in the Premier League, but are in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

The two clubs' meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is sandwiched between the first and second legs of the Foxes' European tie against Roma, which could mean a weakened XI.

On the back of recent results, however, the hosts can take nothing for granted irrelevant of who lines up against them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leicester?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Arsenal on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Tottenham v Leicester team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilón; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Fofana, Söyüncü, Thomas; Soumare, Mendy; Maddison, Perez, Lookman; Vardy

Tottenham v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (1/2) Draw (16/5) Leicester (6/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leicester

Leicester's full focus will surely be on their two-legged Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma, which should mean a weakened team and play into Spurs' hands.

Given Arsenal's recent form, the hosts' latest wobble may well have cost them fourth place but there are five games left to play this season so a lot could change.

With the Foxes' thoughts elsewhere, Sunday looks an ideal opportunity for Conte's men to get back on track.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Leicester (15/2 at bet365).

