Antonio Conte's side were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool last weekend and then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by 10-man Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham will likely welcome the World Cup break after suffering back-to-back defeats in the past week - but have to navigate the visit of a spirited Leeds side first.

The 44-day hiatus due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup should allow Spurs the chance to regroup, but though they're on course to remain in fourth whatever the result, the mood surrounding the club over the next 44 days may well be dictated by how things play out on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds head to the nation's capital on the back of two galvanizing Premier League victories – away at Anfield and then at home against Bournemouth – while Jesse Marsch opted to rest many of his first XI for their Carabao Cup game on Wednesday, which ended in defeat.

We know we can expect 100 per cent effort from Marsch's players, but they'll need more than just that to come away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leeds?

Tottenham v Leeds will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Newcastle v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Leeds live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Tottenham v Leeds team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Lenglet, Dier, Davies; Royal, Højbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Perisic, Kane.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Gnonto, Aaronson, Summerville; Rodrigo.

Tottenham v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (13/20) Draw (16/5) Leeds (15/4)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leeds

Tottenham's slow start to games continues to be an issue and it's something that Marsch will be keen to exploit on Saturday afternoon.

With that in mind, we can expect to see the Whites look to put their hosts under pressure by cranking up the intensity in the opening stages - but that in turn will open up spaces for Spurs to exploit.

Conte should have more attacking options to call upon in the second half with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison featuring from the bench recently.

It could all be about whether Spurs give themselves too much to do.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leeds (8/1 at bet365)

