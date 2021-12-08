Tottenham ‘seek postponement’ for Brighton match amid COVID outbreak

Tottenham are reportedly seeking a postponement to their Premier League match on Sunday against Brighton.

It was confirmed on Wednesday (8th December) by head coach Antonio Conte that eight players from the football club had tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, five members of staff for the football club have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tottenham’s game on Thursday against Rennes for the Europa Conference League cup looks set to go ahead as planned in line with UEFA rules.

According to Sky News, Conte revealed: “The situation makes me very upset because the situation is serious.

“It’s contagious and there is a big infection. Now we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what will happen.”

However, the Evening Standard has reported that Spurs will request that this Sunday’s Premier League game against Brighton is postponed.

The game is currently scheduled to take place at the Amex Stadium in Sussex on Sunday 12th December 2021, at 2pm.

The paper reports that discussions between the football club and the Premier League are now underway.

The Premier League will have to take into account multiple factors including the players, preparations and positions before making a decision.

Last season, a number of football matches were rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks so such a delay would not be unprecedented.

More than seven players are currently unavailable to play, however, meaning it likely meets the standards of previous postponements.

We shall be sure to update you and this article as soon as we learn the confirmed status of Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, if you are wondering what live football you can watch tonight, then look no further as RadioTimes.com has you covered.

