It'll be his first return to his former home since he made the move to Germany last summer, and a raucous reception is expected for Spurs' all-time leading scorer, who bagged 280 goals in his lengthy stint with the Lilywhites.

Both clubs are a week away from the start of their respective domestic seasons. Bayern kick things off with a DFB-Pokal clash against Ulm next Friday, with their Bundesliga opener against Wolfsburg coming a week later.

Spurs, meanwhile, will have to wait until Monday 19th August, when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face newly-promoted Leicester City in the first game of their Premier League campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Bayern Munich?

Tottenham v Bayern Munich will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Tottenham v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Tottenham v Bayern Munich will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Bayern Munich online

