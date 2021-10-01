What channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are sliding backwards with very few signs that they can reverse the momentum as they prepare to face Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Advertisement

Spurs were humiliated by rivals Arsenal at the weekend. They lost 3-0 but it was the manner of defeat that will have alarmed fans and Nuno Espirito Santo alike.

Expect several technically-gifted names to be chopped out of the team on the back of that display, and expect a tense atmosphere at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aston Villa are creeping into form following a disappointing start to the new campaign. They creaked under the weight of their ‘dark horses’ label without Jack Grealish around to help bear the load.

Back-to-back wins over top-five pair Everton and Manchester United – without conceding a goal – have put Villa back on the radar for neutrals and another victory here would fling them into the elite mix.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Tottenham v Aston Villam?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Aston Villa online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to exclusive live coverage of Tottenham v Aston Villa on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Fans can either tune in via their radio, online via the BBC website or via the BBC Sounds app.

Tottenham v Aston Villa team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Emerson, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Winks, Hojbjerg, Alli; Lucas, Kane, Son

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Mings, Hause, Konsa; Cash, McGinn, Ramsey, Luiz, Targett; Watkins, Ings

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (21/20) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (5/2)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Spurs’ heads dropped on Sunday – that’s more worrying than any result. They limped out of the gates and were rightly punished by a side who wanted it more.

Villa saw that. Villa know they’re going up against a disjointed, dispirited, dysfunctional side and will seek to exploit that.

Dean Smith has worked wonders at Villa Park and, with his defence tightening up and attackers back to fitness, he could leave London after a thoroughly professional, calculated raid for all three points.

Our prediction: Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa (11/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.