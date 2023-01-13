The Gunners were comprehensive victors in the reverse fixture back in October and now go in search of a first league double over their fierce local rivals since 2013/14.

North London bragging rights will be on the line on Sunday as Tottenham host Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League leaders are the strongest they've been in that period and will be hoping to extend their lead over Man City with a first win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have been the comeback kings this term, scoring more second half goals than any team in the top flight, and showcased their plethora of attacking talent with an eye-catching 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last week.

Central to their hopes will be talisman Harry Kane, who is just one goal behind Jimmy Greaves on the list of the club's all-time leading scorers and loves playing the Gunners – having scored more Premier League goals against them than any other player (14).

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Tottenham v Arsenal team news

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Sarr, Højbjerg, Perisic; Gil, Kane, Son

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Tottenham v Arsenal prediction

North London derbies very rarely fail to live up to expectations and this one is set up to be a phenomenal contest.

Kane loves playing against the Gunners so it would not be a surprise to see him at least equal Greaves' record on Sunday.

Spurs cannot afford to start as sluggishly as they have for much of the season because the Gunners will punish them.

They've relied on strong second half displays far too often this term and doing so this weekend may mean Arsenal claim a first win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal (25/1 at bet365)

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

Tottenham (21/10) Draw (13/5) Arsenal (6/5)*

