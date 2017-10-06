[Prepare to avert your eyes: there's an actual swear word in the Tweet below]

Back of the net! Let’s re-play that from another angle…

The beautiful game indeed.

More like this

But spare a thought for Michael Keane, who was being substituted on for Raheem Sterling at the time. To him, it would initially have looked if the crowd was celebrating his arrival.

But still, after a 94th-minute goal from Harry Kane (with a ball, not a plane), England are on their way to the World Cup finals in Russia next year. That’s something to celebrate, right?

Advertisement

Maybe not then.