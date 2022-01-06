What channel is Swindon v Man City FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Swindon Town welcome Premier League giants Manchester City to the County Ground this weekend amid another chaotic week of COVID disruption.

The League Two outfit sit fifth in the fourth tier of English football as they seek promotion this term, while City are opening up a wide gap in the top flight title race.

City boss Pep Guardiola won’t be in attendance, however. He tested positive, along with 14 members of backroom staff and seven players.

The game is still scheduled to go ahead, but City will be severely depleted on the touchline in particular.

Swindon will be keen to make the most of their showpiece tie in front of the TV cameras this Friday night in what is among the biggest mismatches of the third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swindon v Man City on TV and online.

When is Swindon v Man City?

Swindon v Man City will take place on Friday 7th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Swindon v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous FA Cup third round games taking place this weekend, plus Man Utd v Aston Villa live on Monday night.

What TV channel is Swindon v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Swindon v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Swindon v Man City team news

COVID case and isolation identities not yet confirmed

Swindon predicted XI: Wollacott; Crichlow, Hunt, Odimayo; Hayden, Reed, Gladwin, Grant, Iandolo; McKirdy, Simpson

Man City predicted XI: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Palmer, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Swindon v Man City odds

Our prediction: Swindon v Man City

It remains to be seen exactly which players will miss the game, but whoever City deploy, they will have the edge in terms of quality.

City have a slick brand of football flowing throughout their first team into the academy set-up meaning any youngsters who get the call up should slot in nicely.

Swindon are no mugs, their league position is testament to that, but quality should prevail here.

Our prediction: Swindon 0-3 Man City (13/2 at bet365)

