What channel is Spartak Moscow v Leicester Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester have been given a major confidence boost ahead of their return to Europa League fixtures on TV against Spartak Moscow.

The Foxes defeated Manchester United 4-2 at the weekend despite a muted start to the Premier League campaign in 2021/22.

Jamie Vardy has now scored five goals in his last four Premier League outings and will be determined to transfer that form to the continental stage.

The two favourites in Group C – Leicester and Napoli – actually find themselves in fourth and third position respectively as they approach the halfway stage of the group stages.

Brendan Rodgers will be determined for his men to step up against Spartak Moscow who recorded a dramatic 3-2 victory in their first outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spartak Moscow v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Spartak Moscow v Leicester?

Spartak Moscow v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Spartak Moscow v Leicester will kick off at 3:30pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Vitesse v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Spartak Moscow v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Spartak Moscow v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Spartak Moscow v Leicester team news

Spartak Moscow predicted XI: Maksimenko; Dzhikiya, Gigot, Kutepov; Moses, Zobnin, Umyarov, Lucas; Larsson, Sobolev, Bakaev

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Vestergaard; Pereira, Soumare, Tielemans, Castagne; Perez; Daka, Iheanacho

Spartak Moscow v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Spartak Moscow v Leicester

Leicester still have defensive issues and injury problems that are causing goals to leak from their side.

However, the Foxes have started to outscore their opponents. It has not been a necessarily refined or efficient season, but Vardy’s influence up front is dragging them up the Premier League table.

Patson Daka notched his first strike for Leicester at the weekend and can been expected to grow into his role with the club. Expect him to start and perform here.

Our prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-2 Leicester (15/2 at bet365)

