Spain disappointed at Euro 2016 and at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, going out at the round of 16 on both occasions.

It's been a few years since Spain were at the top of the international football world. They won Euro 2008, the World Cup in 2010 and then followed that up with another Euros success in 2012.

They bounced back at Euro 2020, with Pedri and co losing to winners Italy on penalties in the semi-finals.

Spain topped their qualifying group and Luis Enrique will be hoping for more success in Qatar this winter.

They will likely have plenty of possession in the tournament and they'll rely on their flair players to finish the job up top.

Spain face Costa Rica in their opening fixture and it looks like Los Ticos will struggle to secure a win in Group E.

All of Spain, Germany and Japan will be looking at Costa Rica as a guaranteed victory as they all aim to progress into the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Costa Rica on TV and online.

When is Spain v Costa Rica?

Spain v Costa Rica will take place on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Spain v Costa Rica kick-off time

Spain v Costa Rica will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Costa Rica on?

Spain v Costa Rica will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 3:30pm.

How to live stream Spain v Costa Rica online

You can also live stream the Spain v Costa Rica game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Spain v Costa Rica referee

The referee for Spain v Costa Rica has been confirmed as Mohammed Abdulla of United Arab Emirates.

Spain v Costa Rica odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Spain (1/7) Draw (13/2) Costa Rica (20/1)*

Spain v Costa Rica prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Spain v Costa Rica predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

