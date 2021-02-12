What channel is Southampton v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton will hope to end a run of five Premier league fixtures without picking up a single point when they host Wolves on Sunday.

Advertisement

Saints are enduring a miserable streak that includes the now-infamous 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United earlier this month.

They played Wolves in the FA Cup on Thursday and this encounter marks a swift turnaround for both sides.

Wolves earned a dogged 0-0 draw with Leicester in their last league outing to add to the 2-1 victory over Arsenal and will hope to extend their uneaten top-flight run to three games.

This clash could be rather testy between two sides who played each other just three days previous and a draw is a likely outcome here on the south coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Wolves on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Southampton v Wolves on TV?

Southampton v Wolves will take place on Sunday 14th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Wolves will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Southampton v Wolves on?

Unfortunately this game will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in the UK.

However, fans will be able to live stream the game online. Please see details below.

You will also be able to catch up with all the highlights on Match of the Day.

How to live stream Southampton v Wolves online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Southampton v Wolves team news

Southampton: Alexandre Jankewitz is suspended for this encounter, while manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will hope Kyle Walker-Peters is fit to play.

Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Stuart Armstrong will all be assessed, but Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone won’t feature.

Wolves: Daniel Podence is out for a month with a hip issue, while Raul Jimenez and Fernando Marcal remain sidelined.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will hope to have Willy Boly fit for the weekend.

Southampton v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (6/4) Draw (9/4) Wolves (15/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Southampton v Wolves

These sides met just three days ago and, while both managers are likely to make changes from their FA Cup XIs, it’s likely that tactically the two teams will have each other figured out.

And this could lead to a cagey game taking place at St Mary’s, where Southampton in particular are desperate to end their five-game losing streak in the league.

Wolves have excelled in hitting clubs on the break and soaking up pressure away from home this season. They should grab a goal on the south coast but Hasenhuttl’s men could well hit back.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 Wolves (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.