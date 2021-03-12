What channel is Southampton v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will hope to claim a much-needed point against south coast neighbours Southampton and edge away from the relegation zone on Sunday.

The Seagulls are winless in their last five Premier League fixtures and could end the weekend in the bottom three.

Boss Graham Potter oversaw a 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton when these sides last met in December – a late Danny Ings penalty proving the difference that day.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of miserable form, with Southampton recording to a 5-2 loss to Manchester City in midweek just days after ending their nine-game winless streak.

Potter would likely take a draw from this encounter, while Saints would see it as an extra point gained in their battle to stave off a plummet down the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Brighton on TV?

Southampton v Brighton will take place on Sunday 14th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Brighton will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Brighton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 11:45am.

How to live stream Southampton v Brighton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Brighton team news

Southampton: Neither Ings or Theo Walcott are expected to return until April, while Oriol Romeu could be out for the season with a broken ankle.

There remains little chance of seeing Michael Obafemi or Will Smallbone return to the field any time soon, but there is slight hope Moussa Djenepo will have recovered from a groin injury to make the bench on Sunday.

Brighton: Florin Andone and Adam Webster won’t be back until next month but Potter could welcome Aaron Connolly into the fold if the player recovers from a back problem.

Solomon March and Tariq Lamptey are out with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Our prediction: Southampton v Brighton

Saints will hope to forget Wednesday’s nightmare outing against City and inflict a second victory of the season over Brighton here.

But the Seagulls look set to dig in and scrap for a point on the south coast.

Potter needs defensive stability and the absence of Ings certainly blunts Saints’ attack. Don’t be surprised if this game features few chances.

