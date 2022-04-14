The Saints were hammered 6-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the lowest point of their recent dismal run, which has seen them go winless since the 2nd of March.

Last weekend's fixtures were games to forget for both Southampton and Arsenal, who meet at St Mary's on Saturday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, handed north London rivals Tottenham the advantage in the race for fourth place as they slipped to a third defeat in four games to wobbling Brighton.

The Gunners are now three points back from Spurs and though they have a game in hand, could kick off six points back on Saturday as their rivals are playing in the lunchtime fixture.

It's hard to know exactly what to expect from their hosts, who will want to bounce back from last weekend's disappointment but have been dreadful of late.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Arsenal?

Southampton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 16th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Brighton.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Southampton v Arsenal online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Southampton v Arsenal team news

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe; Martinelli

Southampton v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal cannot afford another slip-up with Spurs looking to stretch their lead in fourth but a trip to face the out-of-sorts Saints should be the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

The Gunners are in no place to underestimate their hosts given their own recent poor run but we could see Mikel Arteta opt to use Gabriel Martinelli as the number nine – with Alexandre Lacazette struggling at the moment.

That tweak may just be enough to help Arsenal get back to winning ways and continue Ralph Hasenhuttl's woes despite the return of Armando Broja.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal (9/1 at bet365)

